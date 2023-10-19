Tevis Investment Management Sells 637 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tevis Investment Management cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.17. 1,391,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,921,485. The company has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.