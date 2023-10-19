Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after buying an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 497.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.74. 1,622,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,979,489. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $151.33 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

