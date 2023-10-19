The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $303.68. The company had a trading volume of 888,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,215. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.51. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $301.48 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 215,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,707,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,644,000 after acquiring an additional 18,263 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.60.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

