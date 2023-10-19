The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE GS traded up $2.46 on Thursday, hitting $304.42. The stock had a trading volume of 845,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,215. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.51. The stock has a market cap of $100.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $301.48 and a 52-week high of $389.58.
The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group
In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 141,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 536.1% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,504 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.
