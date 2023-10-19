The Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $953.61

The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 953.61 ($11.65) and traded as low as GBX 933 ($11.40). The Monks Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 943 ($11.52), with a volume of 237,184 shares.

The Monks Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,096.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 951.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 971.77.

The Monks Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Monks Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Monks Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.