The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

The RMR Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The RMR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect The RMR Group to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.4%.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $764.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.43.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.13 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 930.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

