The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Southern were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE SO traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $67.25. 1,195,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,076. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.10. The company has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,455. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

