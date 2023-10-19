Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.26

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.26 and traded as high as C$2.46. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$2.34, with a volume of 21,422 shares traded.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Theratechnologies from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$54.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

