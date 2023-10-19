Theta Fuel Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $209.33 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00031641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00021818 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,318,152,496 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

