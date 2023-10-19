Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.67

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and traded as high as $22.94. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 99,001 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of -0.76.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

