tomiNet (TOMI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $168.02 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00007109 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, tomiNet has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $168.02 million and $22.86 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,327,195 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.19416057 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $26,520,778.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

