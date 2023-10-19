Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Shares Purchased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $262,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 847,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,847,762.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 842,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,732.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $262,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,847,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $510,600. Company insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

MODG traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $13.76. 798,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,896. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MODG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

