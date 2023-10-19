Troy Asset Management Ltd Purchases 10,690 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.2% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $41,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $225,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.0 %

TXN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $151.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $151.33 and a 12-month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.