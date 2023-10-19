Troy Asset Management Ltd Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,904 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.5% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $49,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 200.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $3.77 on Thursday, reaching $259.80. 1,664,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,464. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.56. The company has a market capitalization of $189.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.17.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

