Tucows (TSE:TC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.56

Shares of Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.56 and traded as high as C$28.98. Tucows shares last traded at C$27.97, with a volume of 17,904 shares traded.

Tucows Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,118.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$299.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$114.15 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 86.85% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. On average, analysts expect that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Tucows Company Profile

In other Tucows news, insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,006.60. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

