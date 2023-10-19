Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.27

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 211839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum raised Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.98 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 6.1% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 339,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,634 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 600,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after buying an additional 63,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

