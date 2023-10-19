Uniswap Price Reaches $3.92 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 19th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.27 billion and approximately $40.05 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00013674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00215148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013767 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000502 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 3.91446195 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 827 active market(s) with $46,544,216.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

