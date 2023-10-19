Unizen (ZCX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $30.98 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Unizen token can now be purchased for about $0.0525 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unizen has a total market cap of $30.98 million and approximately $322,925.65 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unizen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Unizen

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.