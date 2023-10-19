UNUS SED LEO (LEO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $560,742.18

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.48 billion and approximately $560,742.18 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for $3.75 or 0.00013057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00214725 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,023,781 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

