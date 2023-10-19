USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $431.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,386. The firm has a market cap of $334.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $441.13 and a 200-day moving average of $434.31. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $365.10 and a 12 month high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

