Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $194.43

Shares of Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 194.43 ($2.37) and traded as low as GBX 183.07 ($2.24). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 183.75 ($2.24), with a volume of 8,603 shares changing hands.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £76.79 million, a P/E ratio of -326.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 194 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get Value and Indexed Property Income Trust alerts:

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,363.64%.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Company Profile

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.