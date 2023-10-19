Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,464 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $10,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 106,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,416,000 after acquiring an additional 26,082 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 61,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 195,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 19,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.76. 999,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,135. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average of $61.17.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

