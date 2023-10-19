Verasity Price Down 3.9% This Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 19th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $45.94 million and $8.13 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003485 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005157 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000075 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.