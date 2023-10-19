Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.0486

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $12,919.61 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,709.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00214725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.49 or 0.00809811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013057 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.12 or 0.00526392 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00051626 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00152111 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,881,447 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

