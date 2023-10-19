Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CMO Sells $2,109,235.75 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total transaction of $2,109,235.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,155,069.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Carmen Bozic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $364.80. 1,489,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,953. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $282.21 and a one year high of $375.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% during the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

