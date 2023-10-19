Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion. Vista Outdoor also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.33. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

VSTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

