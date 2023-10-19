Volatus Aerospace (CVE:VOL) Trading 12.5% Higher

Volatus Aerospace Corp. (CVE:VOL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 39,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 38,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners cut their price objective on Volatus Aerospace from C$0.90 to C$0.75 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Volatus Aerospace Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$20.81 million and a P/E ratio of -2.44.

Volatus Aerospace (CVE:VOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$8.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.50 million. Volatus Aerospace had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 81.20%.

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace Corp. provides integrated drone solutions for commercial and defense markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, and rest of Europe. The company offers drone services comprising of infrastructure inspection, mapping, survey, and imaging; public safety and defense equipment; and drone cargo and delivery solutions.

