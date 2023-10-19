Volatus Aerospace (CVE:VOL) Trading 12.5% Higher

Volatus Aerospace Corp. (CVE:VOL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 39,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 38,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners cut their price objective on Volatus Aerospace from C$0.90 to C$0.75 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Volatus Aerospace
Volatus Aerospace Stock Down 7.7 %
Volatus Aerospace (CVE:VOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$8.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.50 million. Volatus Aerospace had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 81.20%.
About Volatus Aerospace
Volatus Aerospace Corp. provides integrated drone solutions for commercial and defense markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, and rest of Europe. The company offers drone services comprising of infrastructure inspection, mapping, survey, and imaging; public safety and defense equipment; and drone cargo and delivery solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Volatus Aerospace
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks To Beat Treasury Yields
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
Receive News & Ratings for Volatus Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volatus Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.