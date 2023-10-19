Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.40

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 339135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VWAGY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VWAGY

Volkswagen Trading Down 2.7 %

Volkswagen Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47.

(Get Free Report)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.