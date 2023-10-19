vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.53

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.43. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 59,423 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $44.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the period. 3.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

