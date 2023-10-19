WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Announces Earnings Results

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $151.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 23.51%. WaFd’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

WaFd Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. WaFd has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaFd

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in WaFd by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in WaFd by 60.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in WaFd by 120.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WaFd by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in WaFd by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also

