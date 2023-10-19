WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $68,864.78

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a market capitalization of $99.58 million and $68,864.78 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WaykiChain Governance Coin Profile

WaykiChain Governance Coin’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official website is www.waykichain.com.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain Governance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain Governance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain Governance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

