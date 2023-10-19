WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21, Yahoo Finance reports. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. WD-40 updated its FY24 guidance to $4.78-$5.15 EPS.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC traded down $2.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.22. 202,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,302. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $145.16 and a 52 week high of $234.69.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WD-40 from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of WD-40

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in WD-40 by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in WD-40 by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Articles

