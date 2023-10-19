WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.78-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $563.40 million.

WD-40 Stock Performance

WDFC traded down $2.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.22. The stock had a trading volume of 202,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,316. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.33. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $145.16 and a 12 month high of $234.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06 and a beta of -0.13.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 70.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WD-40 by 7.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in WD-40 by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 5.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

