Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/11/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$167.00 to C$159.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $131.00.

10/5/2023 – Canadian National Railway is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$171.00 to C$168.00.

10/4/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$160.00 to C$150.00.

10/3/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $120.00 to $112.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $122.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/27/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$172.00 to C$170.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$175.00 to C$173.00. They now have an “outperformer” rating on the stock.

9/21/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $119.00 to $116.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/14/2023 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,909. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $104.81 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.77.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 916,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,177,000 after acquiring an additional 21,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

