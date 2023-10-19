Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Republic Services (RSG)

Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/17/2023 – Republic Services is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $159.00 to $161.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Republic Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $166.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.79. The company had a trading volume of 878,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $156.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get Republic Services Inc alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.