Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREEW) Stock Price Down 21.3%

Whole Earth Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FREEW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 21.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 236,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 72,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Down 33.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whole Earth Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREEW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 133,440 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,366,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 624,177 shares in the last quarter.

About Whole Earth Brands

whole earth brands, inc. operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. the company produces, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under equal, canderel, swerve, pure via, and whole earth sweetener brands through food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels.

