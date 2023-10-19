Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sets New 52-Week High at $419.42

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $419.42 and last traded at $419.33, with a volume of 48378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $404.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winmark in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WINA

Winmark Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.21 and its 200-day moving average is $354.77.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 47.92% and a negative return on equity of 72.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winmark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Winmark during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $931,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 1,897.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.