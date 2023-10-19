Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386,684 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average is $73.71.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

