Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 133.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,054 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,560,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,745,000 after acquiring an additional 94,494 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at $805,907,207.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,348,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,635,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,734,770. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

