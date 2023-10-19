Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 1.2% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,711,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,135 shares of company stock worth $28,081,750. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,367,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,031. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.50. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $73.40 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

