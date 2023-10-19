Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 551,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,671. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $28.27.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

