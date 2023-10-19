Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Stock Position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Beam Global were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Beam Global by 2,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Global by 56.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Global by 117.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Beam Global during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Beam Global during the first quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Beam Global Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 36,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,299. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 68.65% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Global will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

