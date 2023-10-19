Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 495 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIHP. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,160,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,336,000 after buying an additional 2,514,126 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,659,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,312 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,275 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,533,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,909,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,521,000 after purchasing an additional 855,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DIHP stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $22.99. 434,635 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.