Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 495 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orin Green Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AOR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.76. 163,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,565. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $52.27. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

