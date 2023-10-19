Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 5,208 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC owned 0.06% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SGOL traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.78. 1,041,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,240. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.