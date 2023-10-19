Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Trims Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $22.20. 202,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,317. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27.

