Wrapped Everscale Market Cap Reaches $70.00 Million (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 20% against the dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and approximately $43,520.79 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,094,874,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,094,829,548 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.02500256 USD and is down -24.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $14,813.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

