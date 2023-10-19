Wrapped HBAR Price Up 1% Over Last Week (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $1.54 billion and approximately $113,824.19 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for about $0.0459 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,529,379,562 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,531,516,660.288837 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04672607 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $106,065.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

