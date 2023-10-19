XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 91,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 144,584 shares.The stock last traded at $59.25 and had previously closed at $61.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of XPEL from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

XPEL Stock Down 9.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.50.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.47 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mathieu Moreau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Mathieu Moreau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,419,723.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,562 shares of company stock worth $4,168,140. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of XPEL

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 114.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,425,000 after buying an additional 1,454,820 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in XPEL during the 1st quarter worth about $21,921,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after purchasing an additional 411,462 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 172.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 538,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 340,773 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,796,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,545,000 after purchasing an additional 311,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Featured Articles

