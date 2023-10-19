yearn.finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.70 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $163.26 million and approximately $34.70 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for about $4,914.77 or 0.17138316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,218 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

